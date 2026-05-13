Bharti Airtel board approves swap adding 16.31% Airtel Africa stake

Bharti Airtel cashless swap valued ₹28,220cr

This cashless swap is valued at ₹28,220 crore and will push Bharti Airtel's stake above its current 62.73%.

Shares are being issued at a 9.5% premium, while the acquired Airtel Africa shares come at an 11.6% discount, pending shareholder and regulatory nods.

After the news dropped, Bharti Airtel's stock got a nice bump, closing up 1.39% on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at ₹1,781.20 on the NSE.