Bharti Airtel board approves swap adding 16.31% Airtel Africa stake
Business
Bharti Airtel is making moves to boost its ownership in Airtel Africa, its U.K.-listed subsidiary.
The plan? A share swap approved by the board, where Bharti Airtel will issue new shares to Indian Continent Investment Ltd. (ICIL) and get back 595.2 million Airtel Africa shares, adding a 16.31% stake to its portfolio.
Bharti Airtel cashless swap valued ₹28,220cr
This cashless swap is valued at ₹28,220 crore and will push Bharti Airtel's stake above its current 62.73%.
Shares are being issued at a 9.5% premium, while the acquired Airtel Africa shares come at an 11.6% discount, pending shareholder and regulatory nods.
After the news dropped, Bharti Airtel's stock got a nice bump, closing up 1.39% on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at ₹1,781.20 on the NSE.