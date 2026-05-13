Bharti Airtel extends Sunil Mittal chairmanship Oct 2026 to 2031
Business
Bharti Airtel just decided to stick with Sunil Mittal as its chairman until 2031, starting October 2026.
Mittal has been associated with Bharti Airtel since its inception and continues to lead the telecom group, and will keep steering Airtel's mobile, broadband, and digital services in India and beyond.
Nisaba Godrej reappointment subject to approval
Nisaba Godrej is also getting another five-year term as independent director, from August 2026 to August 2031, subject to approval from members.
The board confirmed that both Mittal and Godrej are clear to serve, with no regulatory issues.
With these familiar faces staying on, Airtel aims for steady leadership while pushing ahead with expansion plans at home and overseas.