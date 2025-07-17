Next Article
Bharti Airtel schedules 30th AGM for August 2025
Bharti Airtel is holding its 30th Annual General Meeting online on August 8, 2025, at 11:30am IST.
The big topics? Reviewing last year's financials and letting shareholders vote on key decisions.
If you're a shareholder, you can e-vote from August 4-7 or during the meeting itself.
Airtel's global presence and focus on sustainability
Airtel isn't just massive in India—it connects over 668 million people across several countries.
This year, they reported strong revenue growth and bagged awards for their climate efforts.
So if you care about how major tech players are performing (and making moves on sustainability), this AGM is worth keeping an eye on.