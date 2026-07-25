Bharti Airtel to release Q1 FY2027 results on August 4
Business
Bharti Airtel is set to share its Q1 FY2027 financial results on August 4, with everyone watching for updates on subscriber numbers, ARPU (average revenue per user), and how well the company is turning 5G into profits.
The board will meet the same day to sign off on both standalone and consolidated numbers for the quarter ending June 30.
Airtel posts mixed quarter results
Airtel's trading window stays closed until August 6 due to insider trading rules.
Last quarter, things were a bit mixed: net profit dropped by 33.54% year-over-year to ₹7,325.1 crore, even though revenue jumped 15.68% to ₹55,383.2 crore.
On a brighter note, ARPU rose by 5% (₹257), thanks to more smartphone users, and India business revenue grew by 7.7%, driven by strong performance in mobile and home services.