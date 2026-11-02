Bharti Airtel's Gopal Vittal re-elected GSMA chair until December 2028
Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel, just got re-elected as chair of the GSMA board, the group that represents mobile operators around the world.
He'll stay in this top spot until December 2028, helping set the direction for how mobile tech grows and connects people globally.
Della Valle and Mupita co-deputy chairs
Joining Vittal are Vodafone Group Chief Executive Officer Margherita Della Valle and MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita as co-deputy chairs, making this a pretty strong team at the helm.
Vittal says tackling scams and boosting security is a big priority, along with pushing for next-gen networks and AI to drive progress.
The trio plans to work closely to keep investing in technology while making sure networks stay secure and reliable for everyone.