Bharti-backed OneWeb asks India for more time on trial spectrum
OneWeb (backed by Bharti) is asking the Indian government for more time to use its trial satellite spectrum, which was pulled after security checks.
Without it, OneWeb can't show off its satellite internet tech or pitch to potential customers, putting it behind rivals like Jio Satellite and Starlink.
Indian government stresses strict satellite security
The government is stressing strict security standards before giving any company the green light. Jio Satellite might lose its trial spectrum next month too, while Starlink claims it's already done with required trials.
A key meeting between OneWeb and telecom officials is coming up soon, which could finally bring some clarity for everyone trying to launch satellite broadband in India.