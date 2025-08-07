Next Article
Bharti Hexacom's stock dips on quarterly profit fall
Bharti Hexacom's stock dropped 2.23% to ₹1,755.10 after the company shared its latest financials for the quarter and year ending March 2025.
Investors seemed a bit cautious, reacting to a dip in quarterly profits even as the company showed strong growth over the full year.
Yearly net profit nearly tripled
This past quarter, Hexacom made ₹2,263 crore in sales with net profit sliding to ₹391 crore from last quarter's ₹468 crore.
But looking at the bigger picture, their yearly net profit soared to ₹1,493 crore—almost triple the previous year's figure—on sales of ₹8,547 crore.
To sweeten things for shareholders, they've announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share set for July 25th.