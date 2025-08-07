Bharti Hexacom's stock dips on quarterly profit fall

Yearly net profit nearly tripled

This past quarter, Hexacom made ₹2,263 crore in sales with net profit sliding to ₹391 crore from last quarter's ₹468 crore.

But looking at the bigger picture, their yearly net profit soared to ₹1,493 crore—almost triple the previous year's figure—on sales of ₹8,547 crore.

To sweeten things for shareholders, they've announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share set for July 25th.