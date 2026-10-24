Bhartruhari Mahtab leads India's top finance committee on 46 topics
India's top finance committee is gearing up to tackle 46 big economic topics in the 2026-27 financial year.
Led by BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, they will dig into everything from how AI is changing finance to what is next for digital assets and financial sector regulation.
It is all about addressing the country's current money matters and future priorities.
Committee to review rupee, taxes, governance
The committee will look at departments under Finance, Corporate Affairs, and NITI Aayog.
They are set to discuss things like keeping the rupee stable, monetizing public assets, and improving social security for informal workers.
Plus, they will review customs rules, GST tweaks, tax reforms, non-banking finance gaps, and even how companies are run, hoping to make India's economy stronger and more transparent.