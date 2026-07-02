Bhavin Turakhia unveils Neo with Friday AI and $30 million self-funding

Neo's Friday links to 1,000+ apps

Friday isn't your average bot. It can connect with over 1,000 apps and even delegate tasks to other AIs.

The platform bundles four main tools: Tasket for managing projects, Studio for real-time doc and spreadsheet collaboration, Drive for sharing files, and Friday as your smart assistant.

After testing it inside Turakhia's companies since April, Neo is gearing up for a wider launch soon, aiming to make life easier for IT folks, SaaS startups, and knowledge workers.