Bhavin Turakhia unveils Neo with Friday AI and $30 million self-funding
Serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia (the guy behind Zeta and Titan) just dropped Neo: a new AI-native platform for teams.
Announced on July 2 with $30 million of his own money, Neo brings together project management, docs, file sharing, and a built-in AI assistant called Friday to help you get things done faster.
Neo's Friday links to 1,000+ apps
Friday isn't your average bot. It can connect with over 1,000 apps and even delegate tasks to other AIs.
The platform bundles four main tools: Tasket for managing projects, Studio for real-time doc and spreadsheet collaboration, Drive for sharing files, and Friday as your smart assistant.
After testing it inside Turakhia's companies since April, Neo is gearing up for a wider launch soon, aiming to make life easier for IT folks, SaaS startups, and knowledge workers.