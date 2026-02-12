BHEL OFS opens for retail investors today: What to know

How to bid for shares

If you have up to ₹2 lakh ready to invest, you can bid through your broker or trading app via the OFS window between 9:15am and 3:30pm on BSE or NSE.

There's a special retail quota with 1.74 crore shares set aside.

The stock price has dropped around 6% lately to just above ₹259, so the discount isn't huge right now.