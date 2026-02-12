BHEL OFS opens for retail investors today: What to know
BHEL is letting retail investors join its Offer for Sale (OFS) today, after big investors snapped up their share—oversubscribing more than twice and prompting a full 5% stake sale worth ₹4,422 crore at a floor price of ₹254 per share.
If you've been watching the markets or thinking about investing, this is your window.
How to bid for shares
If you have up to ₹2 lakh ready to invest, you can bid through your broker or trading app via the OFS window between 9:15am and 3:30pm on BSE or NSE.
There's a special retail quota with 1.74 crore shares set aside.
The stock price has dropped around 6% lately to just above ₹259, so the discount isn't huge right now.
Business performance boost
BHEL's profits tripled last quarter to ₹382 crore and revenue jumped by 16%.
Plus, their order book stands strong at ₹2.23 lakh crore—so even if the stock price dipped recently, there's some solid business momentum behind it.