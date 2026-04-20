BHEL shares rise up to 5.5% on ₹32,250cr FY26 revenue
Business
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) saw its shares rise by up to 5.5% on April 20, thanks to a solid set of FY26 results.
The company's revenue jumped 18% to ₹32,250 crore, and by mid-afternoon, its stock was trading higher at ₹328.67.
BHEL secures nearly ₹75,000cr new orders
BHEL landed nearly ₹75,000 crore in new orders in FY26 (FY2025-26), most from the power sector but also from transportation and defense.
With an order backlog now at ₹2.4 lakh crore and about 8.9 GW of new power capacity commissioned, BHEL looks set for more growth in FY27 as it keeps expanding into different industries.