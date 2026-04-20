BHEL shares rise up to 5.5% on ₹32,250cr FY26 revenue

BHEL secures nearly ₹75,000cr new orders

BHEL landed nearly ₹75,000 crore in new orders in FY26 (FY2025-26), most from the power sector but also from transportation and defense.

With an order backlog now at ₹2.4 lakh crore and about 8.9 GW of new power capacity commissioned, BHEL looks set for more growth in FY27 as it keeps expanding into different industries.