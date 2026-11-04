BHEL wins 4 Adani Power projects totaling up to 28,000cr
Business
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) just landed four big projects from Adani Power, together worth up to ₹28,000 crore.
Each project will see BHEL supplying essential equipment (think boilers, turbines, and generators) for two huge 800-megawatt power units.
This is a major boost for BHEL's role in keeping India powered up.
Adani Power largest private thermal operator
Adani Power isn't just any company: it runs the largest private thermal power setup in the country, with plants across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.
It's also operating a 40-MW solar power plant in Gujarat.
For BHEL, these wins highlight its growing influence not just in traditional power but also renewables and transport tech.