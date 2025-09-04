BHEL's stock falls 2% on posting larger quarterly loss

Even with steady revenue at ₹5,671 crore, BHEL's net loss shot up to ₹455.5 crore—more than double last year's figure for the same quarter. Earnings per share sank to ₹-1.31 and EBITDA turned negative, signaling some tough short-term challenges.

Final dividend of ₹0.50 per share

It's not all bad news: over the full year ending March 2025, BHEL actually grew its revenue by nearly 19% and more than doubled its annual profit to ₹474.89 crore.

Plus, they announced a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share in May, with an effective date in August—offering a little something back to shareholders despite recent ups and downs.