BHEL's stock falls 2% on posting larger quarterly loss
BHEL's stock slipped 2% to ₹212.52 on Thursday after the company posted a much larger quarterly loss for June 2025, drawing attention due to the significant loss.
Net loss more than doubled
Even with steady revenue at ₹5,671 crore, BHEL's net loss shot up to ₹455.5 crore—more than double last year's figure for the same quarter.
Earnings per share sank to ₹-1.31 and EBITDA turned negative, signaling some tough short-term challenges.
Final dividend of ₹0.50 per share
It's not all bad news: over the full year ending March 2025, BHEL actually grew its revenue by nearly 19% and more than doubled its annual profit to ₹474.89 crore.
Plus, they announced a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share in May, with an effective date in August—offering a little something back to shareholders despite recent ups and downs.