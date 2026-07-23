Bhopal-based Xtranet Technologies opens ₹166.8cr IPO with ₹120-₹127 band
Business
Xtranet Technologies, a Bhopal-based IT solutions company, just opened its ₹166.8 crore IPO this week.
Shares are priced between ₹120 and ₹127, and you'll need to buy at least 110 shares at a time if you're interested.
The IPO closes on July 27, with plans to list on BSE and NSE by July 30.
Xtranet raised ₹50cr from anchor investors
Started in 2002, Xtranet builds IT systems for big clients (think government departments and public sector companies), offering everything from ERP software to cloud setups, and network security centers.
Most of its revenue comes from these long-term contracts.
Before the IPO, it raised ₹50 crore from anchor investors, with shares split mainly toward institutional buyers, with some reserved for retail investors.