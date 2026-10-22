Bhubaneswar-based CureBay raises ₹100Cr led by IvyCap Ventures to expand

Launched in 2021, CureBay already runs 250-plus tech-powered clinics across seven states, serving over 1.7 million patients.

Its team includes 1,800-plus Swasthya Mitras, over 530 trained clinical staff, plus partnerships with hundreds of doctors and hospitals.

By blending physical clinics with digital care and smart AI screening, they're working to make quality healthcare easier to access for everyone, and this new funding is set to speed up that mission across India.