Bhubaneswar-based CureBay raises ₹100Cr led by IvyCap Ventures to expand
CureBay, a Bhubaneswar-based health startup, just raised ₹100 crore in fresh funding led by IvyCap Ventures.
With support from existing investors and more than ₹30 crore in debt from Trifecta Capital, Alteria Capital and VentureSoul Partners, the money will help CureBay expand its operations across India and strengthen its technology and artificial intelligence capabilities, especially to reach underserved communities and expand into places like Andhra Pradesh.
Operates 250+ clinics serving 1.7 million patients
Launched in 2021, CureBay already runs 250-plus tech-powered clinics across seven states, serving over 1.7 million patients.
Its team includes 1,800-plus Swasthya Mitras, over 530 trained clinical staff, plus partnerships with hundreds of doctors and hospitals.
By blending physical clinics with digital care and smart AI screening, they're working to make quality healthcare easier to access for everyone, and this new funding is set to speed up that mission across India.