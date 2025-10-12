BOBCARD is offering big discounts on flights: Check offers

Bank of Baroda 's credit card division, BOBCARD, is offering discounts on domestic and international flights booked through various travel platforms. The offer is valid from October to December 31, 2025, with the specific start date of October 7 applying to EaseMyTrip's first offer. The festive season and year-end vacations have led to a surge in demand for air travel, which is inferred to have prompted the bank's initiative to provide these discounts.

Discount details MakeMyTrip, Goibibo MakeMyTrip is offering a 12% discount (up to ₹1,600) on domestic flights for bookings over ₹7,000. For international flights booked over ₹30,000, the discount is 10%, up to ₹7,000. The offer is valid only on Tuesdays and Fridays and can be redeemed using codes MMTBOBEMI (domestic) and MMTBOBINTEMI (international). Goibibo has similar offers with redemption codes GOBOBEMI for domestic flights and GOBOBINTEMI for international ones.

Additional offers Tata Neu Flights, Yatra Tata Neu Flights is offering a 10% discount (up to ₹1,000) on domestic flights for bookings over ₹5,000. The same percentage applies to international flights booked over ₹15,000 with an upper limit of ₹2,000. The offer can be redeemed using codes BOBDOM (domestic) and BOBINT (international). For Yatra users, the discount is 12% on domestic flights (up to ₹1,600) for bookings over ₹7,000 and 10% on international ones (up to ₹7,000) for bookings over ₹30,000.

More discounts EaseMyTrip, Paytm Flights EaseMyTrip has two offers: one is a 13% discount (up to ₹1,500) on domestic flights for bookings over ₹6,000 and 10% on international ones (up to ₹5,000) for bookings over ₹20,000. The second offer gives a 12% discount (up to ₹1,600) on domestic flights for bookings over ₹7,000 and 10% on international ones (up to ₹7,000) for bookings over ₹30,000. Paytm Flights is offering a similar deal with codes FLYBOB (domestic) and INTLFLYBOB (international).