Big Tech adds 13,600 jobs in India amid AI demand

India tech hiring could jump 16-20%

Experts say Big Tech hiring in India could jump another 16-20% this year as Global Capability Centers expand and tech firms shift more roles here.

Despite recent US layoffs hitting some Indian employees, the focus is on recruiting people with AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and platform engineering skills, especially at mid- to senior-level positions.

All signs point to India becoming an even bigger tech hub on the world stage.