Big Tech adds 13,600 jobs in India amid AI demand
Big tech names (Meta, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, and Google) and their affiliated entities just added 13,600 jobs in India this year. That's a 6% boost from last year's numbers.
The main driver? A huge demand for AI and cloud skills.
Even with global slowdowns and layoffs elsewhere, these companies are still picking up talent for specialized roles.
India tech hiring could jump 16-20%
Experts say Big Tech hiring in India could jump another 16-20% this year as Global Capability Centers expand and tech firms shift more roles here.
Despite recent US layoffs hitting some Indian employees, the focus is on recruiting people with AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and platform engineering skills, especially at mid- to senior-level positions.
All signs point to India becoming an even bigger tech hub on the world stage.