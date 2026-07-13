Big tech borrows $75B for AI as bond market strains

Tech bond exposure raises market risk

Many investors expected quick wins but ended up disappointed when those bonds underperformed.

Even though these companies are still seen as financially solid, the nonstop borrowing is raising concerns.

As Travis King from Voya Investment Management put it, "Everyone knows there's a lot more coming."

With tech bonds now taking up a bigger slice of investment portfolios, sudden moves by these giants are making the bond market trickier, and riskier, for everyone involved.