Big tech borrows $75B for AI as bond market strains
Big tech companies like NVIDIA, SpaceX, and Amazon have borrowed a whopping $75 billion this year to fuel their AI ambitions, pushing the total for hyperscalers to $244 billion.
But all this fundraising is making waves: Amazon had to pay higher rates than usual, and bonds from NVIDIA and SpaceX actually dropped in value after launch.
Tech bond exposure raises market risk
Many investors expected quick wins but ended up disappointed when those bonds underperformed.
Even though these companies are still seen as financially solid, the nonstop borrowing is raising concerns.
As Travis King from Voya Investment Management put it, "Everyone knows there's a lot more coming."
With tech bonds now taking up a bigger slice of investment portfolios, sudden moves by these giants are making the bond market trickier, and riskier, for everyone involved.