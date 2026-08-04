Big Tech commits $1.09 trillion to AI data center leases
Business
Big Tech is going all-in on AI: Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, Amazon, and Alphabet have committed about $1.09 trillion in future payments under leases that have not yet begun, mostly for data centers, that will power future AI projects.
Most of these facilities haven't even been built yet: this is about gearing up for the next wave of tech growth.
Microsoft leads with $329.1 billion
Microsoft leads with $329.1 billion in future lease commitments, while Meta and Oracle follow close behind.
Amazon's total is $137.21 billion.
Oracle's data-centre commitments are expected to begin between fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2029 and generally run for 15 to 19 years, which means if AI demand slows down, these companies could be stuck paying for a lot of unused space.