Big Tech doubles debt, $350 billion for AI data centers

Investor demand for tech bonds cools

Investors have mostly backed this big spending by buying company bonds, but interest is cooling.

Amazon's recent $25 billion bond sale didn't attract much buzz.

While Alphabet is still comfortably profitable (with $64 billion in free cash flow in the March quarter), others like Amazon are feeling the squeeze with negative cash flow.

Oracle faces extra pressure after its debt stood at about 2.5 times its sales and its credit rating got knocked down, a sign that even tech titans aren't immune to the risks of going all-in on AI.