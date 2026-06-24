Big Tech drives India data centers toward 50GW renewable demand
India's data centers are about to supercharge the country's renewable energy demand, needing up to 50 GW in the next five to seven years.
This spike is thanks to tech giants like Meta, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft pouring money into AI infrastructure.
CleanMax, a major renewable energy player, expects its capacity and earnings to double soon as more companies chase greener power.
CleanMax targets 1,500MW toward 3GW
CleanMax is aiming for 1,500 MW of new renewable capacity by fiscal 2027 as part of a 3 GW target.
They've already inked a renewable energy agreement with Meta involving more than 800 MW of power capacity and have partnerships with Apple and Microsoft.
Right now, data centers and AI clients make up nearly half of CleanMax's power supply, showing just how central tech is becoming in India's clean energy story.
India data centers could reach 10GW
Data center capacity in India could jump from 1.2 GW today to as much as 10 GW within seven years.
For every 1 GW of AI-focused data center capacity added, six times that amount in renewables will be needed, so this sector is set to play a huge role in India's green future.