Big Tech drives India data centers toward 50GW renewable demand

CleanMax targets 1,500MW toward 3GW

CleanMax is aiming for 1,500 MW of new renewable capacity by fiscal 2027 as part of a 3 GW target.

They've already inked a renewable energy agreement with Meta involving more than 800 MW of power capacity and have partnerships with Apple and Microsoft.

Right now, data centers and AI clients make up nearly half of CleanMax's power supply, showing just how central tech is becoming in India's clean energy story.