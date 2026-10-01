Big tech pushes India renewable capacity to double by 2030
Big tech companies like Google, Amazon, Meta, and Apple are driving a major boost in India's renewable energy.
Thanks to the rapid growth of data centers and AI, the renewable capacity required to serve India's data centers could more than double, from 16.1 GW this year to 32.4 GW by 2030.
It's a huge step for both tech and sustainability.
Meta Amazon Google secure India renewables
These companies are locking in long-term deals with renewable energy providers across India.
Meta has contracted nearly 1 GW of new renewable energy in India, including 837 MW of solar and wind projects with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (CleanMax), and another 88 MW with Fourth Partner Energy.
Separately, it tied up with Reliance Industries for a 168 MW AI-enabled data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Amazon has signed wind projects totaling 199 MW, while Google is backing a big solar project in Rajasthan.
These moves help them cut costs and hit carbon reduction goals, all while keeping up with our growing digital world.