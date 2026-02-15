Sridhar Vembu compares Big Tech to East India Company

Sridhar Vembu, the co-founder of Zoho Corporation , has sparked a debate by comparing Big Tech companies to the British East India Company. He said they are now "bigger than most sovereign nations." His remarks came in response to a post highlighting Alphabet's $32 billion debt raise in 24 hours versus India's slower pace in raising similar amounts.

Critique Vembu's stance against tech giants Vembu has been a vocal critic of tech giants such as Google, Meta, Amazon, and OpenAI. He accuses them of extracting value from India by using local talent and data but charging high prices for their products. The Zoho co-founder argues that while Indian engineers power Silicon Valley, the country still relies on expensive imports for key technologies like NVIDIA chips. This reliance hinders local growth.

Public response Public opinion on Vembu's remarks The online response to Vembu's comparison has been mixed. Some users agree with him, pointing out that Big Tech's revenues are larger than the economies of many countries. However, others disagree with the comparison, arguing that today's tech firms are more focused on solving problems rather than just extracting value.

Twitter Post Take a look at Vembu's post Big tech is bigger than most sovereign nations. "East India Company" is the way to think about them. https://t.co/uNsZdmT2zO — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) February 14, 2026

