Big tech's AI spending surpasses US education budget
Big tech is going all-in on artificial intelligence, dropping $155 billion into AI this year—actually outspending the entire US education budget.
Companies like Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet are racing to build smarter tech and stay ahead in the AI game.
Microsoft and Amazon lead the investment charge
Next year, these companies plan to spend over $400 billion on AI.
Microsoft and Amazon are each set to invest around $100 billion, Meta is putting in up to $72 billion, and Alphabet has $85 billion lined up.
Apple's also making AI a top priority (though they're keeping their numbers under wraps).
All this investment is boosting confidence among investors—and pushing tech stocks higher.