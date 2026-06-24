BigBasket CEO Hari Menon resigns as Amit Nanda named CEO
Business
BigBasket is switching things up: co-founder and CEO Hari Menon has resigned as part of Tata Digital's push to cut losses and become profitable.
He's not leaving entirely though; Menon will join the board and mentor Amit Nanda, who brings Amazon veteran experience to his new role as CEO.
Tata Digital posts ₹4,609.9cr loss
Tata Digital posted a ₹4,609.9 crore loss in FY25 (financial year 2024-25, year ended March 31, 2025), with revenue of ₹32,188 crore (against ₹4,246 crore loss in the prior year).
To stay competitive against fast-delivery rivals like Zepto and Blinkit, and meet changing customer expectations, the company is investing more in logistics and dark stores while streamlining operations for better efficiency.