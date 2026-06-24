BigBasket CEO Hari Menon resigns as Amit Nanda named CEO Business Jun 24, 2026

BigBasket is switching things up: co-founder and CEO Hari Menon has resigned as part of Tata Digital's push to cut losses and become profitable.

He's not leaving entirely though; Menon will join the board and mentor Amit Nanda, who brings Amazon veteran experience to his new role as CEO.