BigBasket posts ₹3,073 cr consumer losses after quick commerce shift
Business
BigBasket, Tata Group's online grocery platform, saw its consumer business losses jump 66% in FY26 (the fiscal year 2025-26) to ₹3,073 crore, up from ₹1,850 crore in the previous fiscal year (FY25).
The big reason? Its full switch to quick commerce in August 2024 made things pricier on the logistics and customer side.
BigBasket B2C up, Blinkit EBITDA positive
Even with bigger losses, BigBasket's B2C revenue grew 7.7%, reaching ₹8,223 crore. Combined B2C and B2B revenue touched ₹10,521 crore for fiscal 2026.
Meanwhile, competitor Blinkit brought in much higher revenue of ₹15,664 crore in Q1 FY27 and even reported a positive adjusted EBITDA of ₹102 crore for the latest quarter, showing how tough the quick commerce race is getting.