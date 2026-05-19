BII, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners launch $300 million North Star India fund

Fund targets over 4 million MWh annually

North Star is here to help close the funding gap holding back India's renewable energy growth.

The goal? Generate over 4 million MWh of clean power every year and cut about 4 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

By combining BII's investment know-how with CIP's infrastructure expertise (and tapping into India's strong policies), the fund hopes to make a real difference as the country moves toward greener energy.