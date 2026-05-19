BII, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners launch $300 million North Star India fund
Business
British International Investment (BII) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) just teamed up to launch North Star, a $300 million fund focused on ramping up clean energy in India.
They're putting their money into solar, wind, hybrid, and energy storage projects (each group will commit up to $150 million).
Fund targets over 4 million MWh annually
North Star is here to help close the funding gap holding back India's renewable energy growth.
The goal? Generate over 4 million MWh of clean power every year and cut about 4 million tons of carbon emissions annually.
By combining BII's investment know-how with CIP's infrastructure expertise (and tapping into India's strong policies), the fund hopes to make a real difference as the country moves toward greener energy.