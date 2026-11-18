Bill Ackman says NVIDIA board mishandled Jensen Huang's exit
Bill Ackman, the head of Pershing Square, is calling out NVIDIA's board for how they handled CEO Jensen Huang's departure.
He says they rushed to fire Huang without properly checking into allegations against him and didn't really look out for shareholders.
On X, Ackman put it bluntly: "I believe the @nvidia board is not acting in the best interest of shareholders nor in a manner consistent with their fiduciary duties."
Ackman calls NVIDIA board governance failure
Ackman also criticized the board for making quick decisions during such a major leadership change and shutting down any chance of Huang returning as CEO.
He worries its broad investigation could actually hurt NVIDIA in the long run.
According to Ackman, it looks like the board cared more about its public image than doing what's best for investors, something he calls a real governance failure.