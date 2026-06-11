Bill Gates tells Congress he regrets meeting Jeffrey Epstein Business Jun 11, 2026

Bill Gates just told Congress he regrets ever meeting Jeffrey Epstein, calling it a "grave error in judgment."

He apologized for any credibility his association might have given Epstein and made it clear he never saw or knew about Epstein's crimes.

Gates also said he had no personal relationship with him: no friendship, and no visits to Epstein's properties.