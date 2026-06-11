Bill Gates tells Congress he regrets meeting Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Gates just told Congress he regrets ever meeting Jeffrey Epstein, calling it a "grave error in judgment."
He apologized for any credibility his association might have given Epstein and made it clear he never saw or knew about Epstein's crimes.
Gates also said he had no personal relationship with him: no friendship, and no visits to Epstein's properties.
Gates admits failing to vet Epstein
Gates explained that between 2011 and 2014, he met with Epstein hoping to raise money for global health projects through the Gates Foundation.
Nothing came of those talks: no donations or partnerships happened.
Looking back, Gates admitted he didn't dig deep enough into Epstein's past because he was focused on potential charitable gains.
His testimony came during a House Oversight Committee deposition related to the Epstein investigation.