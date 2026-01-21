Bill Gates warns AI will shake up jobs soon
Business
At the World Economic Forum, Bill Gates said AI is about to seriously change the job market in just four to five years.
He pointed out that both office and manual jobs could be affected, and said governments will have to step up to address equity and economic challenges.
What Gates thinks should happen next
Gates sees AI boosting productivity in areas like healthcare and education, but he's worried about jobs being replaced—especially in software, logistics, and call centers.
He suggests retraining workers and updating tax systems to help people adapt.
Gates also believes teamwork between countries—like India and the US—will be key as we figure out this new AI world together.