Bill Gurley and Jason Calacanis criticize Anthropic's AI ambitions
Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI model, is getting some side-eye from top investors.
Bill Gurley says it is not just building software but "I don't think they think they're writing software. I think they're midwifing (helping birth) a deity here," with its ambitious AI plans.
Jason Calacanis even called out CEO Dario Amodei and his team for having "delusions of grandeur," comparing their vision to Prometheus chasing godlike power.
Anthropic's 'overlord' AI concept draws warnings
Anthropic's big idea? AI that could one day generate resources and distribute rewards on its own: think an "overlord" system running things behind the scenes.
Gurley warns this could mean creating a new species that humans can't control.
Anthropic, though, insists it's focused on making safe, helpful AI and says its work is all about keeping tech aligned with human values.