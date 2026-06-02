Bill Gurley and Jason Calacanis criticize Anthropic's AI ambitions Business Jun 02, 2026

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI model, is getting some side-eye from top investors.

Bill Gurley says it is not just building software but "I don't think they think they're writing software. I think they're midwifing (helping birth) a deity here," with its ambitious AI plans.

Jason Calacanis even called out CEO Dario Amodei and his team for having "delusions of grandeur," comparing their vision to Prometheus chasing godlike power.