Gates Foundation to cut 20% of staff by 2030

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has announced plans to cut up to 20% of its workforce by 2030. The decision comes as part of a cost restructuring strategy and an external review of its past engagement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The move is aimed at improving governance and mitigating reputational risks amid heightened scrutiny.

Workforce reduction Projected budget and endowment details The restructuring plan, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, could see the foundation's staff cut by as many as 500 positions in the coming years. This is part of an effort to reduce operating costs and align spending with long-term mission priorities. The foundation has a projected budget of around $9 billion for 2026 and an endowment of about $86 billion.

Budget cap Annual operating expenses capped The foundation has capped its annual operating expenses at $1.25 billion, or about 14% of its total budget. This is part of a broader strategy to ensure that more resources are directed toward programs rather than administrative costs. Without intervention, these expenses were projected to rise to nearly 18% of total spending by the decade's end.

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Phased reduction Workforce reduction details The foundation's current workforce of about 2,375 employees will be cut by as many as 500 positions by 2030. The first phase will see some 200 roles eliminated by the end of 2027. "This is a challenging time for our organization in many ways, but it also highlights the critical importance of taking the tough actions now," said CEO Mark Suzman in a memo cited by The Wall Street Journal.

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