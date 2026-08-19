Bill Rasmussen ESPN founder dies at 93 after Parkinson's battle

Rasmussen's bold move came when cable TV was just starting out: he imagined a channel just for sports, and ESPN launched in 1979; an early breakthrough came with its 1980 NCAA tournament broadcasts.

Today, ESPN is everywhere: eight US channels and global digital platforms.

As current chairman Jimmy Pitaro put it, "ESPN would not exist without Rasmussen's 'passion,' hard work and entrepreneurial spirit."

He leaves behind a family and an epic legacy that lives on every time you tune into ESPN.