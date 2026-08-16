This billionaire hedge fund manager might lose $6.2B in divorce
What's the story
Billionaire hedge fund manager John Overdeck is embroiled in a multi-billion dollar divorce battle with his wife, Laura. The case revolves around the valuation of Overdeck's stake in Two Sigma Investments, which Laura's lawyers estimate to be worth about $6.2 billion. However, Overdeck's legal team disputes this valuation and has offered her a tax-free settlement of $723 million instead.
Trial commencement
Legal teams prepare for lengthy battle
The divorce trial commenced this week in New Jersey and is being termed as the state's biggest contested divorce case.
The couple, who married in October 2002 without a prenuptial agreement and have three children together, are at loggerheads over whether Overdeck's stake in Two Sigma should be considered marital property.
Laura's lawyers argue that the firm's value was minimal when they married and its growth occurred during their 20-year relationship.
Legal rebuttal
Overdeck's legal team rejects claims
Overdeck's legal team has rejected Laura's argument, with his lawyer Jonathan Wolfe asserting that Two Sigma was founded in 2001, nearly two years before their marriage.
Wolfe also disputed Laura's valuation of the stake, putting it at about $4.9 billion and claiming the proposed $723 million payment is more than enough to sustain their pre-divorce lifestyle.
Additional claims
Laura seeking equal control over family foundation
Two Sigma has grown to about $80 billion from less than $1 billion in the firm's early years.
Laura is also seeking hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Treasury bonds held in a trust and equal control over their family foundation, which reported about $920 million in assets on its 2024 tax return.
Disputes
Legal battles and potential implications
The divorce has also led to separate legal battles, with Laura accusing Overdeck and estate planning lawyers of moving assets into structures that could limit her claims.
She is suing law firm Seward & Kissel over these arrangements.
The outcome of this divorce case could have wider implications, including a potential change in the balance between the two founders of Two Sigma if a major change in Overdeck's ownership occurs.