Billionaire wealth hits record $18.3 trillion, says Oxfam

Why it matters

The top 12 billionaires now own more than the poorest 4.1 billion people combined, and the recent $2.5 trillion jump in billionaire wealth could end extreme poverty worldwide 26 times over.

Yet, nearly half the world still lives in poverty and one in four people struggle to get enough food.

Oxfam warns this growing gap is "highly dangerous and unsustainable," especially since billionaires are now thousands of times more likely to hold political power—raising real concerns about democracy and fairness for everyone else.