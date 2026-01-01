Billionaires added record $2.2tn in wealth in 2025
The world's 500 richest people saw their fortunes soar by $2.2 trillion in 2025, reaching a combined $11.9 trillion, Bloomberg reports.
Most of this huge jump came after Donald Trump's 2024 election win and big gains in crypto, stocks, and metals.
A handful of billionaires made the biggest splash
Just eight billionaires were behind a quarter of these gains.
Elon Musk led the pack, adding $190 billion to hit a mind-blowing $622 billion net worth.
Larry Ellison and Gina Rinehart also saw massive jumps—Rinehart nearly tripled her wealth thanks to rare-earth metals.
Not all billionaire stories were wins
Philippine billionaire Manuel Villar lost big this year—his net worth dropped by $12.6 billion to $10 billion after his company's shares crashed 80%.
It's a reminder that even at the top, fortunes can flip fast.
The rich are getting richer (and passing it on)
A global census found total billionaire wealth hit new highs at over $11.9 trillion—a record increase in 2025.