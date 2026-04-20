Billionbrains posts ₹4,645 cr revenue and ₹2,083 cr PAT FY26

Billionbrains clean audit, IPO fuels expansion

Their financials got a clean bill of health from auditors, even as expenses grew thanks to hiring more people and expanding operations.

After raising over ₹1,060 crore in their November 2025 IPO, they're now putting money into cloud tech and marketing and saving up for future growth.

There were also some boardroom changes: Ashish Agrawal resigned as director on April 20, 2026.