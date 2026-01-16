Billionbrains shares jump as Groww posts strong Q3 numbers
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of Groww, saw its stock climb nearly 10% after reporting impressive Q3 FY26 results and Groww AMC securing a ₹580 crore investment from State Street for a 23% stake (including a ₹380 crore secondary purchase and a ₹200 crore primary infusion).
Shares are now back near their post-listing high.
Why does this matter?
Groww is on a roll—revenue hit ₹1,261cr (up 26% year-on-year) thanks to a surge in new users and record engagement.
Customer assets reached ₹3 trillion and transacting users jumped 25% to 20.4 million.
Market share in cash equity and derivatives trading also shot up, while its new commodities trading feature quickly attracted 2.5 lakh traders.
What's driving the growth?
Strong user growth, booming retail derivatives activity (up 45%), and expansion into commodities have powered these results.
Even though net profit dipped due to the one-off gain in Q3 FY25 (the one-time reversal in Oct-Dec 2024), adjusted profit actually rose by 24%.
All in all, Groww is cementing its spot as a major player for young investors looking for easy ways to trade and invest.