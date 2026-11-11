Bilt launches AI-powered Bilt Neighborhood OS for local businesses

Bilt started in 2021 by letting people earn rewards on rent and mortgage payments. Now it's stepping up its game.

With partners like Altamarea Group, Lowe's, Thumbtack, and even sports teams like the Houston Rockets joining in (without losing their own branding), Bilt is aiming to make customer engagement smarter and easier.

The company already has more than 8.2 million members and is set to process more than $100 billion in housing payments this year, so this new move could be a big deal for both businesses and their customers.