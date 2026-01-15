Bilt's new credit cards reward you for paying rent (and even your mortgage) Business Jan 15, 2026

Bilt just dropped its Card 2.0 lineup—three new credit cards that let you earn rewards on rent and mortgage payments, not just shopping.

The old Bilt Mastercard is out; these are issued by Column N.A., powered by Cardless, and preorders are open to existing Bilt cardholders until January 30, 2026; wider access is expected later.

All three cards come with a 10% intro APR for the first year and let you rack up both Bilt Cash and Points.