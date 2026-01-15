Bilt's new credit cards reward you for paying rent (and even your mortgage)
Bilt just dropped its Card 2.0 lineup—three new credit cards that let you earn rewards on rent and mortgage payments, not just shopping.
The old Bilt Mastercard is out; these are issued by Column N.A., powered by Cardless, and preorders are open to existing Bilt cardholders until January 30, 2026; wider access is expected later.
All three cards come with a 10% intro APR for the first year and let you rack up both Bilt Cash and Points.
Upgrading? It's pretty seamless
Already have a Bilt card? You can upgrade without changing your card number or autopay settings.
New cards ship by February 6, 2026, ready to activate the next day.
The lineup: Bilt Blue (no annual fee), Obsidian ($95/year), and Palladium ($495/year).
What do you actually get?
All three versions give you 1X points on rent/mortgage payments plus 4% back on everyday spending as Bilt Cash.
If you go for Obsidian or Palladium, expect extras like travel credits, hotel perks, lounge access, and Gold status—but only if those perks fit your lifestyle.
Who should care?
If a big chunk of your monthly budget goes to housing—and you're good at maximizing rewards—the new Bilt cards could be worth it.
Blue is solid if you want rewards with no annual fee; the pricier options only make sense if you'll use all those premium benefits.