Next Article
Hong Kong becomes key hub for India's high-value exports
Business
India's exports to Hong Kong surged between April and November 2025, hitting nearly $5 billion.
Most of this growth came from gems, jewelry, electronics, and processed stones—making Hong Kong a major stop for India's high-value goods as other markets get tougher with tariffs.
Gems, jewelry, and tech lead the way
Cut and polished diamonds were the real stars, adding almost half a billion dollars in growth.
Electronics—especially telecom gear—more than doubled to $387 million.
Silver jewelry shipments reached $550 million, while synthetic stones also saw a big boost.
Why does this matter?
Hong Kong is now India's 10th biggest export destination, connecting Indian products to East Asia.
This shift shows how India is adapting fast to keep its exports moving despite global challenges.