BimaKavach Workplace Risk Report 2026 finds MSME claims rose 31%
Workplace injury claims among MSMEs shot up by 31% in 2025-26, says the BimaKavach Workplace Risk Report 2026.
The rise comes from busier workplaces, better reporting, and faster digital insurance, thanks to tech upgrades.
Over 6,000 MSMEs across different sectors were part of this study.
Maharashtra leads policies, manufacturing tops claims
Maharashtra led the way in policies (20.9%), with Gujarat, Karnataka, and Delhi close behind. These four states made up over half of all policies.
Manufacturing saw the most claims, especially from machinery and construction work.
Claims spiked during monsoon season (June-September), with July alone seeing a big peak at 13.4%.
Most buy for compliance, activations quicken
Nearly all MSMEs (94.6%) still buy insurance primarily to stay compliant with rules, but there's a slow shift toward making insurance part of broader safety plans.
Digital platforms are speeding things up too: now over 82% of policies get activated within three days instead of taking up to a week before.