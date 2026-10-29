Binance bStocks reaches $1 billion AUM 4 months after launch
Binance's bStocks, Binance's tokenized 1:1 exposure to selected US stocks and ETFs, has already crossed $1 billion in assets under management only four months after launch.
This surge highlights how much interest there is in digital stocks that match real ones 1:1.
bStocks now makes up nearly a quarter of the whole market, and tokenized equities are up 390.4% in market capitalisation year to date.
More than 400,000 traders join bStocks
More than 400,000 traders have jumped on board, with features like using bStocks as collateral, something you don't see much in traditional finance.
The platform has clocked more than $40 billion in total trades so far, with a big chunk happening outside regular US market hours (so you can trade when it works for you).
All this activity shows how Binance is making digital asset trading way more accessible and connected to the world of regular stocks.