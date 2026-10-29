Binance bStocks reaches $1 billion AUM 4 months after launch

Binance's bStocks, Binance's tokenized 1:1 exposure to selected US stocks and ETFs, has already crossed $1 billion in assets under management only four months after launch.

This surge highlights how much interest there is in digital stocks that match real ones 1:1.

bStocks now makes up nearly a quarter of the whole market, and tokenized equities are up 390.4% in market capitalisation year to date.