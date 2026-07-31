Binance launches gold and silver options settled in USDT
Binance is making moves beyond crypto by launching options trading for gold and silver, letting users speculate on these precious metals without actually owning them.
Trades are settled in Tether (USDT), and you can pick from one-day or one-week expiries with multiple strike prices.
For now, buying to open and selling to close are allowed for retail users, but short-selling to open isn't.
Abu Dhabi license, Nest exchange trading
Trading follows regular commodity market hours (Sunday evening to Friday evening ET), with a daily break and weekends off.
Binance is waiving most fees at launch, 0% maker fees and just 0.020% taker fees, making it more accessible for retail traders.
The contracts are traded on Nest Exchange Limited and cleared by Nest Clearing and Custody Limited.
In Abu Dhabi, Binance said it is the first global crypto exchange to get a full license under the local framework, a big step in bringing traditional finance and crypto closer together.