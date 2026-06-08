Binance launches OpenAI pre-IPO contracts after SpaceX contract exceeded $280 million Business Jun 08, 2026

Binance just rolled out a new way to trade on the future value of big private companies: this time, it's OpenAI.

After their SpaceX contract saw more than $280 million in cumulative trading volume within five days, Binance is now letting eligible users speculate on what OpenAI might be worth before it actually goes public.