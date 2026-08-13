Binance plans gold and silver options via Nest Exchange Limited
Business
Binance announced plans to launch gold and silver trading options, making it easier for users to manage risks and diversify their portfolios, all through crypto tools.
This move comes via Nest Exchange Limited, regulated by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and is designed to bridge the gap between traditional assets and the crypto world.
USDT options, retail buy-only, institutions write
You can trade these European-style contracts using your regular Binance account and USDT balance.
Retail users can only buy options, so the most you can lose is what you pay upfront.
Institutional players get more flexibility: they can write options, earn premiums, and tweak their strategies.