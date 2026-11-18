Binance pursuing expansion into 5 Asian markets after $6.3bn hack
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, isn't slowing down after being hit by a record-breaking $6.3 billion hack just weeks ago.
At the Singapore FinTech Festival, regional head SB Seker shared that Binance is already deep in talks to expand into five Asian markets next year, with three of those discussions pretty far along.
Binance covers 95% of lost tokens
After last October's huge breach, Binance says it's covered 95% of the lost tokens and is working hard to get everything back on track.
The company quickly looped in regulators from countries like Japan and South Korea, not just about its own hack but about wider security issues facing crypto as a whole.
As SB Seker put it, "The conversations now are 'well, this is an omnipresent and spectrum-wide threat, and how does an entire ecosystem prepare for this?' It's moved away from the original incident to a much broader conversation."