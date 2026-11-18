After last October's huge breach, Binance says it's covered 95% of the lost tokens and is working hard to get everything back on track.

The company quickly looped in regulators from countries like Japan and South Korea, not just about its own hack but about wider security issues facing crypto as a whole.

As SB Seker put it, "The conversations now are 'well, this is an omnipresent and spectrum-wide threat, and how does an entire ecosystem prepare for this?' It's moved away from the original incident to a much broader conversation."