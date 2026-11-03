Binance replenishes 95% after $6.3 billion hack, Richard Teng reassures
Business
Binance just bounced back from a massive $6.3 billion hack, replenishing 95% of the affected tokens.
Co-CEO Richard Teng reassured users that Binance was in very strong financial health and that hourly inflows and outflows had pretty much normalized, saying 95% of the affected tokens had been replenished.
A "post mortem" will be released in due course.
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Even after the hack, Binance saw a net $4.72 billion in customer withdrawals but Binance's hourly inflows and outflows had "pretty much normalized."
The incident has put a spotlight on how vulnerable crypto platforms can be to big hacks.