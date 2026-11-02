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Home / News / Business News / Binance's net-outflows reach $3.6B as withdrawals resume after $6.3B hack
Binance's net-outflows reach $3.6B as withdrawals resume after $6.3B hack
The company had temporarily suspended all deposits and withdrawals

Binance's net-outflows reach $3.6B as withdrawals resume after $6.3B hack

By Akash Pandey
Nov 02, 2026
12:05 pm
What's the story

Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced a phased resumption of its withdrawal services. The decision comes after a major security breach that saw hackers stealing $6.3 billion worth of cryptocurrency from Binance wallets. The company had temporarily suspended all deposits and withdrawals to contain the incident and assess its impact on its services.

Recovery progress

Binance recovers 95% of stolen assets

In its latest update, Binance revealed that it has successfully recovered 95% of the stolen assets.

The company is now working to acquire the remaining affected assets, which are less liquid in the market and take longer to source at the required scale.

Despite this setback, Binance has assured its users that they will not bear any financial impact from these losses.

Phased approach

Withdrawal services to resume in phases

The resumption of withdrawal services will be done in phases, depending on the network and asset type.

As of Sunday morning, Binance's network status page showed a mix of normal, partially suspended, and fully suspended statuses.

For instance, Bitcoin withdrawals and deposits are still listed as partially suspended, while Ethereum deposits are normal with partial suspension for withdrawals.

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Financial impact

Binance processes $4.6 billion in withdrawals post-hack

Following the hack, Binance processed $4.6 billion in withdrawals and $1.0 billion in deposits between 6:00am and 3:30pm Coordinated Universal Time.

This resulted in a net outflow of $3.6 billion, accounting for 2.1% of its total assets under management.

The company also plans to release a detailed incident report after completing its investigation into the breach.

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Twitter Post

Changpeng Zhao thanked Binance customers for their support

Suspected culprits

North Korean group TraderTraitor behind hack, says FBI

The FBI has confirmed that a North Korean group called TraderTraitor was behind the hack.

The group is suspected of converting stolen assets mainly into Ethereum and laundering them further.

Binance's co-CEO Richard Teng had earlier described the breach as a "complex attack" involving an infected laptop and malware designed to erase traces of its activity, making it harder to trace and investigate.

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