Binance resumes withdrawals after recovering 95% of $6.3B stolen
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Binance is letting users withdraw bitcoin, ether, and other major cryptocurrencies again after recovering 95% of the $6.3 billion stolen in a recent hack.
The exchange says it's slowly bringing back access to more assets.
FBI links theft to North Korea
The FBI has linked the huge theft to North Korea, making this one of the biggest financial heists ever.
Last year alone saw $2.9 billion lost in nearly 150 crypto hacks.
Binance quickly restored withdrawals for 15 crypto assets like bitcoin and dogecoin.